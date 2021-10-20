MP Home Minister gives 48 hrs to rape accused Cong MLA's son to surrender

Bhopal, Oct 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday warned Congress MLA's son, who is accused in a rape case, to surrender before the Indore Police within next 48 hours or else an exemplary action would be taken against him.



Mishra said he has directed Indore Police to increase the reward from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 against the accused Karan Morwal, who has been evading his arrest for more than six months.



Meanwhile, the Minister warned Karan's father Murli Morwal, who is a Congress MLA from Badnagar in the Ujjain district, to take his son to the police station or else be ready to face the consequences.



"I have directed the Indore Inspector General of Police to increase the reward against absconding Karan Morwal from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and instructed to take an exemplary action if he fails to surrender within next 48 hours. I would request his father (MLA Murli Morwal) to take his son to the police station as soon as possible or else be ready to face police action," Mishra said while speaking to the media in Bhopal on Wednesday.



Indore police on Tuesday questioned the younger son of Murli Morwal in connection with the rape case.



A case was registered against Karan on April 2 on the complaint of a woman leader who alleged that he had raped her under the pretext of marriage.



On Tuesday, police conducted a raid in search of Karan on a tip-off, however, he was not present there.



Subsequently, MLA Murli Morwal reached the Palasia police station and held secret talks with some officials.



As soon as he came out of the police station, mediapersons questioned the Congress MLA about his absconding son but he said he didn't want to say anything through the media on the issue.



However, a senior police official has told the press that the MLA has assured officials that his son Karan Morwal will present himself before the police soon.



