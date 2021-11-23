MP govt to launch campaign to mark Vajpayee's birth anniv

Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch a month-long campaign beginning December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee to reach out to people with welfare schemes.



A decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday. With this move, the BJP which has been busy in mobilising tribals through various events organised for the last two weeks, will make an attempt to reach out to other sections, especially brahmin voters in the state, sources told IANS.



Sources aware with the development said that Chouhan has instructed officials present in the cabinet meeting to ensure that every person gets due benefit of the welfare schemes.



As the Shivraj government also observes Vajpayee's birth anniversary as 'good governance' day, cabinet ministers will review all the major developmental projects undergoing in their respective districts before December 25.



Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided to organise a mega event at Patalpani area in Indore on December 4 to pay homage to tribal revolutionary (as BJP claimed) Tanya Mama, who is also known as Tanya Bhil.



Apart from this, Chouhan has asked ministers to review the arrangements for supply of fertilisers, Covid vaccination campaign, procurement of paddy across the state.



--IANS

pd/skp/