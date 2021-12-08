MP govt to introduce new guidelines for film shooting soon

Bhopal, Dec 8 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has prepared a new set of guidelines for films and webseries shooting in the state, which is likely to be come into effect from January 2022.



Sources said that under the new guidelines, the film makers or the production houses will have to take prior permission from the state government, at the same time they would need to take permission from the district administration before the start of shooting at a particular location.



"New guidelines have been framed taking into account various factors, including religious sentiments, more opportunity to local artists etc and it would be announced soon after getting approval from the home department," said an official in tourism department on Wednesday.



The new guidelines have been prepared by the tourism department of the state government. "As the subject (film shooting) involves state's multiple departments - tourism, home and revenue, it would be implemented soon after getting consent from all departments," an official privy to the development told IANS.



State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told the media on Tuesday that new guidelines will come into effect soon in Madhya Pradesh. "Production houses will have to take prior permission of district collector of the respective location before shooting begins," Mishra said on Tuesday.



The need of new set of guidelines for films and webseries shooting arose in October this year after Bollywood director Prakash Jha's popular webseries - 'Ashram 3' starring actor Bobby Deol, landed in a controversy in Bhopal. A group of right-wing - Bajrang Dal had then vandalised the set and had attacked its crew members and director Praksh Jha.



Right-wing workers had raised objection to the title of the webseries - Ashram, saying it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community. However, the shooting continued in Bhopal and in other adjoining areas after Jha agreed to change its title. Then, Mishra had said that the government will prepare a new set of guidelines for films shooting in Madhya Pradesh.



However, the right-wing workers protested again on Monday against the same during the opening ceremony of Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF).



State Tourism and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput, who participated in KIFF on Tuesday said that the Madhya Pradesh government will provide subsidy to only those films in which 70 per cent artists are from the state.



