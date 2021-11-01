MP bypolls: Counting for 1 LS, 3 assembly seats on Tuesday

Bhopal, Nov 1 (IANS) The counting of votes for bypolls held in three Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Tuesday.



By-elections in three Assembly constituencies -- Prithvipur, Jobat, Raigon and one Lok Sabha seat -- Khandwa, held on October 30 saw an average of 65 per cent voting.



A total of 48 candidates are in fray, however, the fight on all fours seats are mainly between the BJP and the Congress.



Both, BJP and the Congress have been claiming victory.



While the BJP leaders showed confidence that the result will be in their favour, the Congress which had secured majority in 2018 assembly elections, now in opposition, says people will support the party this time.



The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and Khandwa MP (BJP) Nand Kumar Chauhan.



On the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded former district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil, while the Congress has chosen former MLA Raj Narayan Singh Purni.



For Jabat Assembly seat (Scheduled Tribe), which the Congress had won in 2018 elections, the party has fielded Mahesh Patel against the BJP's Sulochna Rawat, a former MLA and a turncoat, who jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP.



From Raigon (Scheduled Caste) seat, the BJP has fielded Pratima Bagari, the daughter-in-law of sitting MLA Jugal Kishor Bagari, whose demise necessitated the by-election. The Congress has fielded Kalpana Verma, who had contested against Jugal Kishor Bagari in the last assembly polls in 2018.



From Prithvipur Assembly seat, Shishupal of the BJP is pitted against Nitendra Singh Rathore of the Congress.



