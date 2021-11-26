MP BJP's working committee meeting gets underway in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) The working committee meeting of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit got underway on Friday to workout modalities for the panchayat elections and 2023 Assembly polls in the state.



On November 24-25, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Praksh and party state in-charge Muralidhar Rao held one-on-ones with BJP MLAs to review works carried out in each Assembly.



The next session of the meeting got underway on Friday.



Presided over by state in-charge Muralidhar Rao and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the meeting will have Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, State minister for Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state co-incharge Pankaja Munde, National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Faggan Singh Kulaste and others in attendance.



According to party sources, the meeting which got underway at 12 p.m. at Minto Hall, started with the address of state generation secretary (organisation) Suhash Bhgat.



Bhagat is also expected to talk about training schedule for party workers in all the districts.



The meeting will also deliberate on political issues, vaccination status and tribal issues for which the party had recently organised mega 'Tribal Pride Day', the sources said.



Starting December 1, the state unit will start a week-long meeting with district level party leaders and workers.



"Training sessions in each district are scheduled between December 1 and December 6, during which district level leaders and workers will be taught about party's preparation for Assembly polls," a senior party leader said.



