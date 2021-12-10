MP appoints top cops for Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal, Dec 10 (IANS) A day after Madhya Pradesh government issued notification for the implementation of Commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, the state on Friday appointed Commissioner of Police (CP) for the two districts along with other officials.



As per the notification issued by home department, senior IPS officer Makrand Deoskar has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Bhopal, while another senior IPS officer Harinarayan Chari Mishra has been named as CP for Indore.



Deoskar is a 1997 batch IPS officer (MP cadre), who was recently transferred as OSD to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



Mishra, a 2003 batch IPS officer of MP cadre, was serving as Indore IG. Earlier, he had served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jabalpur, ASP in Indore, and ADC to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.



The state government has also appointed one Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) for each district. Senior IPS (2004 batch) Irshad Wali, who was serving as DIG Bhopal, has been appointed DCP for Bhopal district, while Manish Kapuria, DIG Indore, has been named the DCP for Indore district.



The state government has implemented the Commissionerate system of policing, giving magisterial power to the top cops in both the districts.



The Commissioner will have powers under Police Act 1861, Prisoners Act 1900, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, Poisons Act 1919, Motor Vehicles Act 1988, MP State Security Act 1990 and Official Secrets Act 1926.



--IANS

pd/arm