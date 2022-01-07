Mozilla hits pause on crypto donations following backlash: Report

San Francisco, Jan 7 (IANS) The Mozilla Foundation is pausing the ability to accept donations in cryptocurrencies following a backlash from scores of people, including a founder of the Mozilla Project.



The foundation, which oversees the development of the Firefox browser, has acknowledged conversations around the environmental impact that cryptocurrencies potentially pose and said it is reviewing whether its current policy on crypto donations "fits with our climate goals," reports TechCrunch.



"Decentralised web technology continues to be an important area for us to explore, but a lot has changed since we started accepting crypto donations," the foundation said in a tweet thread, pledging to be forthcoming about the updates of its review.



The foundation started to face a backlash after it invited people to donate to the US-based non-profit firm via using a variety of crypto tokens, including bitcoin.



In response to its tweet, Jamie Zawinski, a founder of Mozilla, expressed dismay at the foundation's move.



"Everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters," he was quoted as saying, adding an expletive.



