Mouni Roy looks back, recalls her performance at IFFI

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress and model Mouni Roy has recalled her performance at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November.



IFFI took place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2021. The theme of the festival was 'India 75' and it was hosted by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.



Mouni performed on 'Vande Mataram', 'Shubhaarambh', and 'Jiya Jale'.



Talking about her performance, she said: "With the inherent diversity of India, cinema here has grown to be the closest window to our rich culture. Cinema, today, is surely the most influential - a combination of a wide spectrum of art forms including music, dance, and storytelling."



"Personally, I have always preferred dance to narrate my emotions, the grace, unspoken thoughts, and the ease to emote really add to the experience. My performance will showcase different shades and regional flavors of India. It's all about celebrating the unity in diversity, fiery spirit of Indian cinema, and its timeless extravagant charm," she added.



Popular actors like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also performed at the festival.



'India 75 - 52nd IFFI' will be aired on Zee Cinema and Zee TV on January 2 at 8 p.m.



--IANS

ila/kr