Mouni Roy joins 'Dance India Dance Little Masters' as judge

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is known for her dancing skills, has been roped in as a judge for the upcoming season of reality TV show 'Dance India Dance Little Masters'.



For her, dance is an amalgamation of different art forms, and it enriches an artiste.



Sharing her excitement for the upcoming season, Mouni said, "For me, dance is an expression. It is an amalgamation of various art forms. I am incredibly excited to be a part of 'Dance India Dance Little Masters' as a judge. I can't wait to watch the young kids showcasing their talent on such a huge platform."



Last year, her music videos like 'Disco Balma', 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai', and 'Jodaa' turned out to be absolute blockbuster with the actress headlining the song.



For the unversed, Mouni Roy has been a part of many reality shows as a host and participant, earlier. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is due for release on September 9, 2022.



