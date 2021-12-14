MoU worth Rs 2,359 cr inked at pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit event

Gandhinagar, Dec 14 (IANS) The Gujarat government said on Tuesday that Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 2,359 crore for investment in the agriculture sector in the state were inked during a three-day pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit event organised at the Anand Agricultural University from December 14-16.



The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 will be held from January 10-12 next year.



Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister for Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day pre-summit event at Anand Agricultural University. The event will focus on 10 themes in 15 knowledge sessions, which will see the participation of over 90 speakers, 300 companies, and more than 5,000 farmers and officials from 23 states.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the pre-summit event on the third and last day, i.e, December 16.



The MoUs were inked in the presence of Devvrat and Rupala.



An MoU of Rs 192 crore was signed by Aamanya Organic Private limited for an ethanol plant of the capacity of 150 kilolitre per day. Iskcon Balaji food signed an agreement worth Rs 500 crore for frozen potato base plant for snack production in Himmatnagar.



An MoU of Rs 200 crore was inked for agri-produce green e-commerce project in Gandhinagar. Similarly, Paras Spices signed an MoU of Rs 100 crore for dehydration, pack house, sortex, and spices grinding in Rajkot.



UPS signed an MoU of Rs 500 crore for an ethanol plant of 500 kilolitre per day capacity in Dahej. Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture signed an MoU of Rs 25 crore for infrastructural facilities. Luna Chemicals Private limited inked an MoU worth Rs 650 crore for an ethanol project of 500 kilolitre per day capacity.



