Motorola's next foldable device may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Beijing, Jan 11 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a next-generation foldable Razr and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone may come with with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.



According to 9to5google, Motorola may employ a 120Hz refresh rate on the Razr's foldable display but stick with a 1080p panel with a hole punch selfie camera.



A Lenovo executive posted on Weibo that the next Razr will be more advanced in terms of performance and it will come with an improved UI.



Additionally, the design is said to be nicer too.



It looks likely that the new Razr will launch first in the Chinese market.



Motorola was one of the pioneers of the foldable space, with the original foldable Razr launched in 2019.



In October 2020, Motorola launched the smartphone in India for 1,24,999.



The device features a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 876A-2142 pixels and 373ppi pixel density.



There is also a 2.7-inch outer display with a screen resolution of 800x600 pixels and 370ppi pixel density. It comes with a 48MP rear camera as well as a 20MP selfie snapper.



--IANS

