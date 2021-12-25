Motorola working on new foldable Razr: Report

Beijing, Dec 25 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on a next-generation foldable Razr, media report says.



According to GSMArena, a Lenovo executive posted on Weibo that the next Razr will be more advanced in terms of performance and it will come with an improved UI.



Additionally, the design is said to be nicer too.



It looks likely that the new Razr will launch first in the Chinese market, the report said.



The report also mentioned that Motorola was one of the pioneers of the foldable space, with the original foldable Razr launched in 2019.



In October 2020, Motorola launched the smartphone in India for 1,24,999.



The device features a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 876A-2142 pixels and 373ppi pixel density.



There's also a 2.7-inch outer display with a screen resolution of 800x600 pixels and 370ppi pixel density. It comes with a 48MP rear camera as well as a 20MP selfie snapper.



--IANS

