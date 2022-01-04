moto G7 likely to debut in India on Jan 10

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola is likely to launch a new smartphone, moto G71, in India on January 10.



The upcoming smartphone is said to be the country's first-ever phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, citing a tipster, GSMArena reported on Monday.



The report claims that the Indian model moto G71 will support 13 5G bands. It is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage.



The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup (50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro), a 16MP selfie snapper and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.



Last month, the company has unveiled a G-series smartphone, moto g51 5G, for Indian users at Rs 14,999.



The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Display and 120Hz refresh rate.



moto g51 5G sports a 50MP quad rear camera setup and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.



