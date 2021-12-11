Motion poster of Vadivelu's 'Naai Sekar Returns' garners 1.8 mn views in 24 hrs

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) The motion poster of comedian Vadivelu's most-awaited comeback film - 'Naai Sekar Returns' - has garnered a mammoth 1.8 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.



The 'pooja' of the film, which is directed by Suraaj and produced by Lyca Productions, was held on Friday at a star hotel in the city.



The event, a low-key affair, lasted for around an hour and was attended by the cast including actor Vadivelu and music director of the film, Santhosh Narayanan.



Sources told IANS that the team was in talks with a couple of actresses to play the female lead in the film.



"The team is likely to start shooting from the last week of December. Places in Hyderabad and Chennai are being considered for shooting the film," a source said.



What was interesting about the motion poster was that it bore a stamp called 'Original', basically hinting that there could be other films with the same name but that this was the original.



