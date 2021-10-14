Mother-daughter found murdered in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 14 (IANS) A woman and her daughter have been found murdered in their house in the Chak Miyan Poore Khurd village in trans-Yamuna area in Prayagraj.



The unidentified killers also brutally injured the husband of the woman, identified as Bajrang Bahadur Bajrangi, 50, who has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.



The assailants, however, spared the 7-year-old-granddaughter of the slain woman who was also sleeping with her.



The deceased, identified as Prema Devi, 45, and her daughter Tanu Patel, 18, were sleeping when they were killed.



According to police, the incident apparently took place when the family had gone to sleep after dinner. The villagers spotted the bodies of two of them in a pool of blood on Wednesday and informed the police.



The critically injured husband was found lying unconscious in another room.



Forensic experts and a sniffer dog squad was rushed to the spot but the motive behind the killing is still unknown.



The assailants had attacked the woman and her daughter with sharp-edged weapons and also looted money and jewellery.



Police said that the son of the critically injured house owner had committed suicide a couple of years back. The son's wife had left the home, leaving behind her minor daughter.



Industrial Area chowki in-charge Manoj Kumar said several teams of police have been set up to investigate the case and arrest the accused.



