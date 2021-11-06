MoS Murugan launches 'vaccine at doorsteps' drive in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) By administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, India has emerged tall in the global arena and this was possible due to the support of the state governments, medical professionals, frontline workers and the people, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information & Broadcasting, A.L. Murugan.

The minister made the remark while launching a 'Covid vaccine at doorsteps' drive here on Saturday.







"We have administered vaccine doses to around 6 crore people in Tamil Nadu. While 93 per cent of the people have received the first dose, 30 per cent have received the second. There are over 60 lakh people who are yet to receive the second jab," Murugan said.



The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent interaction with the district collectors had asked them to provide vaccine doses to the people at their doorsteps.



"Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the programme in Gujarat on Thursday, while we did the same in Tamil Nadu today," Murugan said.



Urging people to exercise caution during the festive season, Murugan said they should come forward to get their vaccine shots and use the vaccine at doorsteps opportunity.



On the proposed seaweed project in Tamil Nadu, Murugan said the demand for the product is increasing as it is used in the production of fertilisers and medicines.



"The Tamil Nadu government has to send a project report. Once it is done, the work would commence and the seaweed project would start soon," he said.



Murugan also hoped that the Tamil Nadu government will reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after the Central government cut excise duty on auto fuel.



--IANS

vj/arm