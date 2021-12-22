Morocco's coast guards rescue 352 migrants off coasts

Rabat, Dec 22 (IANS) Morocco's coast guards have rescued 352 illegal migrants off coasts in the past four days, the Moroccan military said.



The majority of the rescued migrants are from sub-Saharan African countries, and they were trying to reach Europe in makeshift boats, the Xinhua news agency reported citing MAP news agency.



The rescued received the first aid from the navy units, and were brought safely to the neighbouring ports, the report added.



Morocco has become a transit country for African migrants seeking to reach Europe.



