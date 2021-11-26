Morocco suspends flights with France

Rabat, Nov 26 (IANS) Starting from Friday, Morocco will suspend regular passenger flights with France in an effort to curb Covid transmission after the latter country has reported a resurgence.



The suspension will come into effect starting at 11.59 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice, the Moroccan Monitoring Committee of Covid-19 said in a statement.



It added that the decision "is taken to preserve Morocco's achievements in terms of management of the Covid-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some European countries", reports Xinhua news agency



Morocco had previously cancelled flights with Russia, the UK and the Netherlands for the same reasons.



The country has witnessed since November 10 a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, confirming the end of the third wave of the pandemic.



In Africa, Morocco has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated against Covid. It launched the vaccination campaign on January 28.



Till date, the total number of fully vaccinated people in Morocco reached 22,613,171, representing more than 70 per cent of the target population.



So far, a total of 24,405,128 first doses have been administered in Morocco, as well as 1,633,289 booster shots, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.



Morocco has so far registered 949,378 Covid cases and 14,770 deaths.



--IANS

ksk/

