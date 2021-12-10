Morocco extends suspension of int'l passenger flights

Rabat, Dec 10 (IANS) Morocco has extended the suspension of all regular international passenger flights, over concerns about the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, the official news agency MAP reported.



The two-week suspension of international passenger flights, which came into force on November 29, will be extended until further notice, Xinhua news agency quoted the MAP report as saying.



This suspension is part of the measures taken to preserve the achievements made by Morocco in fighting the pandemic and protect the health of its citizens, the report added.



The Ministry of Health reported 146 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 951,092.



The Ministry also reported two fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 14,794.



Morocco is the African country with the highest percentage of its population being fully vaccinated against the virus. The country launched its vaccination campaign on January 28.



Till date, the total number of people fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Morocco reached 22,759,148, representing more than 70 per cent of the target population.



So far, a total of 24,456,314 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Morocco, while 1,934,837 people have received the booster shots, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.



--IANS

ksk/

