Morocco extends health emergency until Feb 28

Rabat, Jan 28 (IANS) The Moroccan government has extended the state of health emergency throughout the country until February 28, in a further attempt to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.



The government's spokesperson Mustapha Baitas announced the decision following the cabinet's online meeting, adding that no decision yet was taken about the reopening of the country's borders, reports Xinhua news agency.



The suspension of international passenger flights and the closure of Morocco's borders came into force on November 29, 2021, to curb the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.



Meanwhile, Morocco's Health Ministry reported 5,560 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,120,087.



The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28, 2021.



--IANS

ksk/

