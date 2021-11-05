Morning walkers 'troubled' as AQI level rises in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 5 (IANS) Morning walkers in Lucknow on Friday complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing problems.



The AQI level in the state capital was found to be 302 which comes in the 'very poor' category.



People in Lucknow had a blast on Thursday night to mark Diwali festivities.



All concerns and cautions were thrown to the wind and the deafening sound of cracker-bombs continued till the early hours of Friday.



Dr Pratap Singh, a private medical practitioner, said, "I have received at least five calls from my patients complaining of burning sensation in the eyes and respiratory issues. This is because of the smoke emission from crackers and increased pollutants in the air. I would advise everyone to avoid morning walks for at least three days till the air clears up."



Satish Kumar Agarwal, a septuagenarian, who walks in the Lohia Park daily, said that he returned home early on Friday because he started feeling uneasy after about 20 minutes.



"Everyone was worried but my daughter called up our doctor and he said it was due to pollution. In our colony, people burst so many crackers on Thursday that visibility became very poor at night," he said.



Police officials said that though they had tried to convince people not to use crackers but no one was willing to listen.



"They behaved like wild animals let loose. Everyone seemed determined to blow up the Covid blues on Diwali," said a senior police official.



