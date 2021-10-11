More trouble for Tej Pratap as man accuses him of mental torture

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) Tej Pratap Yadav, who is currently feeling heat from his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, received another jolt on Monday after in-charge of his newly formed political outfit Chhatra Janshakti Parishad (CJP), Sumant Rao alias Babloo Samrat, threatened to immolate himself alleging continuous mental torture by Tej Pratap.



The elder son of Lalu Prasad reached the secretariat police station on Sunday night and gave an application to the SHO. Tej Pratap Yadav, in the application, maintained that if anything happened to Rao, he would not be responsible for that.



Rao played a key role in forming the CJP. Moreover, he had also organised an event wherein Tej Pratap blamed his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav for keeping Lalu Prasad in house arrest in Delhi.



When SHO contacted Rao, he accused Tej Pratap Yadav of mental harassment.



"We have formed the CJP to achieve a purpose but Tej Pratap has put its objective aside and implemented his own agenda for his vested interest," Rao alleged.



"I have sent my resignation on WhatsApp but he did not accept it and issued a termination letter to me. I was mentally tortured by Tej Pratap just for asking questions. If asking a question is a crime, then police are free to take action against me," Rao said.



The CJP was formed on September 5, 2021 after rift between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav over fielding an independent candidate Sanjay Yadav from Tarapur Assembly bypolls in Munger district. Tej Pratap said, as the CJP has no recognition from the Election Commission, its candidate has filed nomination as independent candidate.



After filing the nomination, Sanjay Yadav met with Tejashwi Yadav and withdrew his nomination.



