More colder days ahead for Delhi; rains likely on Dec 5, 6

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Post a light drizzle, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more colder days for Delhi after it recorded the season's lowest maximum temperature at 19.8 degrees Celsius a night ago.



The people woke up to a shallow foggy Friday morning.



As per the weatherman, December 4 will be cloudy. Light to moderate fog is possible during morning hours. There may be light rain with thunder and lightning activities on December 5 and 6. On December 7 and 8, the weather will remain dry and cold may increase.



The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees respectively on Friday.



The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 91 per cent.



According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air at 9 a.m. was recorded at 165 and 277 with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



As per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi that comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve further today and reach the lower end of the Very Poor category on December 3.



The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor category on December 4 and December 5. Winds are likely to be relatively stronger from December 5 onwards with the possibility of rain on December 6, both are favourable for dispersion/removal of pollutants.



The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in the Poor to lower end of the Very Poor category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant, it added.



