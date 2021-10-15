Moon meets CIA chief, touts S.Korea-US alliance

Seoul, Oct 15 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with William Burns, the chief of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), here on Friday, touting the Seoul-Washington alliance as a foundation of the nation's security.



Burns, who is on his first visit to South Korea after taking the job, expressed his deep respect to Moon's efforts to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.



Moon and Burns also exchanged views about intelligence cooperation between the two allies and the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap News Agency quoted the statement as saying.



In August, about 400 Afghans, who had helped the Seoul government in their war-torn country, were evacuated to South Korea.



Moon thanked Burns for actively helping evacuate the Afghans, according to the statement.



Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained stalled since the Hanoi summit in 2019 between then US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.



