Monsoon withdrawal not yet complete, says IMD

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) As against the normal date of October 15 when the southwest monsoon completely withdraws from across India, the process is delayed this time, and its exit may still be at least five days away, the IMD said on Thursday.



The commencement of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon had started on October 6, against the normal date of September 17.



Unlike the process of onset of monsoon, which is very slow, the withdrawal of monsoon need not be that slow, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said. Generally, the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon happens by October 12 or maximum by October 15.



"There are low pressure systems bringing in rains over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and another over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. This had delayed this process," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra told IANS.



"It will be at least five days before the withdrawal process is complete."



After October 12, the stage is set for commencement of northeast monsoon - that brings in rains mostly to Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh. and Kerala. This time, because of the low-pressure systems and cyclonic circulations since last week, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka have experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.



