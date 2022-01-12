Mongolia adds 1,818 new Covid cases, highest since Nov 5

Ulan Bator, Jan 12 (IANS) Mongolia reported 1,818 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest count since November 5, bringing the national tally to 3,99,482 on Wednesday.



The ministry said that two more Covid related deaths were recorded, taking the national total to 2,003, Xinhua news agency reported citing the country's health ministry.



The country confirmed its first imported and local cases of the Omicron variant last week, which indicates the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the country, health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.



So far, 66.6 per cent of the country's population has received two Covid vaccine doses, while more than 9,46,536 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.



Starting from Friday, a fourth dose has been administered on a voluntary basis.



--IANS

int/sks/dpb