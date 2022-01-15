Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor recreate cop's real-life fight against crime

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina and Siddhanth Kapoor, who are playing the two most important parts in the upcoming web series 'Bhaukaal 2', say that while it is the responsibility of the society to gift a dream to youngsters, choosing the right hero from a young age is one step towards halting criminal activities.



The story of the show is set in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and revolves around the journey of real-life IPS officer Navniet Sekera (at present an Additional Director General of Police in UP), who takes on the power-drunk Dedha brothers.



Mohit told IANS: "I think one of the most important messages that we are trying to send out to the youth of our country is to choose their hero right, and find the right kind of aspiration, because that is the first step towards eradicating crime from the society, especially for youngsters who without realising what they are doing, get trapped in the world of crime.



"Our show is based on real-life IPS officer Navniet Sekera. He also intended to do the same for the society. When you are a teenager, your upbringing and the people around you shape your mind. If you grow up watching people who are into drug abuse, power abuse and committing one crime after another, it impacts a young mind negatively.



"The cycle of crime continues and youngsters, who with the right exposure could have become assets for our society, turn into criminals. It's like cancer in any society... we have to eradicate that mindset and expose youngsters to the brighter side of life...we have to gift them a dream."



Siddhant, who plays a dark character in the show, added: "I think the very idea of different ideology and people can co-exist without anyone to be faced any discrimination is something missing from few sections of our society. From their school days, if children are given the right kind of exposure to make them understand how they can use their talent to live a happy life, where, instead of ruining a life, they actually can save one, it will change everything.



"And really I am not giving any 'gyan', but I genuinely believe that life is so much more than brewing hatred in our head ... life is to live, life is to chill!"



The 10-episode web series, directed by Jatin Wagle, also features Bidita Bag, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput and the late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal.



'Bhaukaal 2' releases on MX Player on January 20.



