Mohanlal's film with director Vysakh titled 'Monster'

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam film with director Vysakh has been titled 'Monster'.



Releasing the title and first look poster on his timeline on Twitter, Mohanlal said, "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today!"



Mohanlal plays a character called Lucky Singh in the film, which has music by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Satheesh Kurup.



Interestingly, it was Vysakh who had directed Mohanlal's earlier film, 'Puli Murugan', which went on to become a blockbuster. In fact, 'Puli Murugan' became the first Malayalam film to make Rs 100 crore at the box office.



Another interesting fact about 'Monster' is that it has been scripted by writer Uday Krishna, who penned 'Puli Murugan'.



