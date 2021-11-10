Mohanlal set to welcome Christmas with cake mixing event at his hotel

Kochi, Nov 10 (IANS) It appears superstar Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is first off the blocks in welcoming Christmas which is fast approaching as he took active part in a cake mixing event held at his plush business hotel here.



The basic ingredients of the 80-kilogram cake which comprises mostly dry fruits was mixed with the superstar dressed in a baker's attire joining his staff at the hotel and other invited guests.



Welcoming Christmas through this event has now become a feature in many hotels and after the mixing is over, it's kept safely for it to properly set and this is basically done for making plum cake, which is more popular during Christmas than the modern age cakes.



--IANS

sg/kr