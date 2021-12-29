Mohanlal releases first look poster of 'Bro Daddy'

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday released the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam film 'Bro Daddy' directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.



Taking to social media, Mohanlal said, "Here is the official first look poster of Bro Daddy. Coming Soon."



The film has a big star cast that includes Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. Prithviraj himself plays an important character in the film.



Music for the film is by Deepak Dev and cinematography is by Abhinandan Ramanujam.



The film, a light-hearted entertainer, was completed in a matter of 44 days and came to a close in October this year.



--IANS

mani/kr