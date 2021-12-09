Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan condole death of Gen. Bipin Rawat

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) Paying rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash in Coonoor on Wednesday, Malayalam star Mohanlal said that India had lost "one its most extraordinarily brilliant Army officers."



Taking to social media, the actor, in a heartfelt note, said, "India loses one of the most extraordinarily brilliant Army officers it has ever witnessed. Deeply saddened by the irreplaceable loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family along with other officials of the Armed Forces."



"His valuable contributions and acts of utmost prudence have always been assets to the nation. It's with inexplicable despair that I along with my family join the country to mourn the loss of this great Armyman, his wife and other soldiers. Heartfelt condolences to all their dear and near ones."



Tamil icon Kamal Haasan too expressed shock and grief at the incident. Writing in Tamil, Kamal Haasan said, "I am shocked to learn of the accident suffered by the chopper carrying Army generals, including the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, at Coonoor. My deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives."



