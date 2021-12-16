Mohammad Rizwan set to play for Sussex in 2022 season

London, Dec 16 (IANS) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has signed an agreement with Sussex for the County Championship and T20 cricket for the 2022 season.



Rizwan will arrive in England after the conclusion of Australia's tour to Pakistan on April 5 next year and will be available for the majority of the County Championship season and the T20 matches. He will open the batting alongside Luke Wright, replacing Phil Salt - who has left for Lancashire.



After signing the agreement, Rizwan said, "I am absolutely honoured and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season. I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart."



"In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions, no matter what! I look forward to a great season."



Ian Salisbury, Sussex's ODI coach said, "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't really disappointed to learn we'd be losing a player of Ben Brown's quality. Now that has happened, though, we have to look forward and I'm delighted that we've been able to act quickly over the last week or so to secure the services of one of the world's best keeper-batters as a replacement. Rizwan's first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it's a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season."



James Kirtley, Sussex's T20 head coach, is also elated with the news.



"Rizwan's averages around 40 in all formats at an impressive strike rate. Couple this with his ability to keep wicket and he is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world. He will be an excellent replacement at the top of the order and with the gloves in our Blast team and I am extremely pleased to be filling that gap with an international player of his caliber," he added.



--IANS

inj/cs