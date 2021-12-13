Moeen Ali to play in Bangladesh Premier League

London, Dec 13 (IANS) England cricketer and Worcestershire Rapids Vitality Blast captain, Moeen Ali, is set to play in the Bangladesh Premier League T20 competition for the first time in nine years.



"Managing Director, Nafisa Kamal, confirmed that the England all-rounder is signed up for Comilla Victorians, with the BPL scheduled for January and February," said a Worcester County Club statement on Monday.



Moeen last played in the BPL in 2013 when he appeared in five matches for Duronto Rajshahi.



"South African batsman, Faf du Plessis, and West Indian bowler, Sunil Narine, are also part of the two-times champions Comilla Victorians squad," said the statement.



Moeen will be looking for more T20 glory after leading the Rapids to the 2018 Blast title, and being part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad which won the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



The spin-bowling all-rounder, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, bringing an end to a 64-Test career, has T20 experience in the Pakistan Super League (Multan Sultans), Mzansi Super League (Cape Town Blitz), and Zimbabwe (Matabeland Tuskers).



"We have signed all three. We have confirmed Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali," Nasifa Kamal said.



--IANS



akm/