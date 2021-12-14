Moeen Ali set to play for Comilla Victorians in BPL

Dhaka, Dec 14 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings player and Worcestershires T20 captain Moeen Ali has signed up to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).



"The experienced England all-rounder is set to participate in the competition for the first time in nine years as he joined Comilla Victorians," managing director of the club Nafisa Kamal announced on Tuesday.



"Bangladesh Cricket Board has said this is a month-long BPL. There will be six teams. Three foreign players can be taken. We are working accordingly. We have signed all three. We have confirmed Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, and Moeen Ali," Kamal said.



In his last BPL stint, in 2013, Ali appeared in five matches for Duronto Rajshahi. This time, Ali will link up with the likes of South African batsman, Faf du Plessis, and West Indian bowler, Sunil Narine.



With star-name teammates, Ali will be hoping to claim more T20 silverware having previously captained the Rapids before this year, winning the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings. The BPL is scheduled to take place across January and February.



