Modi to lay foundation stone of ultra mega solar park in Jhansi

Lucknow, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 600 MW ultra-mega solar park in Jhansi on Friday.



The move seeks to convert the Bundelkhand region with abundant land and sunlight into a "solar power hub" in the state.



According to the government spokesman, the Jhansi project is one of the three ultra-mega solar parks that are proposed to be set up in the region to generate 2,000 MW solar power in "plug and play mode" under the Centre's Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP) scheme.



"Besides the 600 MW solar park in Jhansi, the foundation stone of which is to be laid by the Prime Minister on November 19, the action is also being taken to set up a 600 MW solar park in Lalitpur and 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot," a senior official of the alternative energy department said.



TUSCO Ltd, a joint venture of the THDC India Ltd and the New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), has been given the mandate to set up three ultra-mega solar parks to generate 2,000 MW electricity from the sunlight in Bundelkhand.



The developer has already identified 2,609 acres of private land 242.3 acres of government land in six villages under the Garautha tehsil of Jhansi for the development of the solar park there.



"As per the detailed project report (DPR), the total project cost of the Jhansi solar park is Rs 3,013 crore of which Rs 313.18 crore will be spent on the creation of the park and Rs 2,700 crore will be used in setting up solar units in the park," the official said.



"The Centre will provide 30 per cent of the project cost. The UP Power Corporation Ltd will buy the power to be generated from the solar park.



Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Jhansi unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited.



The simulator training facility of NCC, Alumni Association NCC will be also launched and PM Modi will also inaugurate the Arjun Dam project in Mahoba.



On November 19 itself, the Prime Minister will set the BJP's election agenda in Bundelkhand through two public meetings in Mahoba and Jhansi.



