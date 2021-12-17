Modi to launch infra projects, witness sail parade, fly-past during Goa visit

Panaji, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a series of infrastructure projects as well as witness a sail parade and a fly-past by the Indian Navy on December 19, during his one-day visit to Goa on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state's Liberation from 451 years of Portuguese rule, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.



Sawant also said that Modi would felicitate freedom fighters and armed forces veterans who participated in 'Operation Vijay', the military operation launched by India to Liberate Goa in 1961.



Twelve Indian Navy sailing boats will participate in the sail parade, Sawant said, adding that it would be the first time that Goa would be witnessing such an event.



"The sail parade is being held for the first time. The trial run will be held on Saturday. People can witness the trial as well," the Chief Minister told reporters.



The sail parade as well as the fly-past will be witnessed by the Prime Minister from a special enclosure at Panaji's popular Miramar beach.



"Veterans of Operation Vijay and freedom fighters who fought for Goa's freedom will also be felicitated by the Prime Minister," Sawant said.



The key infrastructure projects which will be virtually inaugurated by Modi include the renovated Fort Aguada complex, a prison where several top freedom fighters were incarcerated by the Portuguese, a superspeciality block at the state's apex health facility, the Goa Medical College, the South Goa District Hospital and the Aviation Skill Development Centre at the upcoming Mopa international airport in North Goa, Sawant said.



