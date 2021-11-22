Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on Jan 10

Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) With the theme of 'From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit (VGGIS) at Gandhinagar on January 10. The Gujarat government on Monday inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 24,185.22 crore, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.



The projects in the MoUs are promising to create 36,925 new jobs in the state.



The prime minister will address two round-table conferences on the first day of the three-day VGGIS, where the global leaders of financial institutions will be participating in the first event and in the second, the PM will address 15 Russian governors.



"Compared to the earlier nine editions, this year's event will be somewhat different. It will be one of the biggest events after the Covid pandemic and will be held under the leadership of the Prime Minister," said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industries and Mines Department.



Despite less time for preparations, this year's Vibrant Summit will be bigger than the previous summits, claimed the Gujarat government.



The event was being held every odd digit year till now, but the 2021 summit was cancelled owing to the global pandemic.



On the first day of the summit, Modi will inaugurate the Global Trade Show. He will chair a round-table of global financial institutions and will address another round-table of 15 Russian governors.



Thereafter at 2 p.m., Modi will inaugurate the summit. "More than 28,500 MoUs are expected to be signed in the run up to the three-day event," said a senior state government official. He said that the ninth edition of the summit, held in 2018, saw 28,500 MoUs being inked. The Gujarat government is hopeful of inking more number of pacts than the previous edition.



"This time from today onwards, we will be signing important and big MoUs every week (on Mondays). This will continue till the Vibrant Summit event. The success rate of the MoUs that we sign in the VGGIS is more than 70 percent," said Gupta.



On January 11, the focus of discussions will be the GatiShakti scheme, Make in India and 13 Production Linked Investment (PLI) schemes. A big conference for MSMEs and a road show will be held on the day at Helipad Grounds, Gandhinagar. On the concluding day (January 12), discussions will focus on blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence. A number of international and national businessmen will be attending the event.



The state government will be holding 10 pre-Vibrant Summit events from December 1, in the run up to the main summit. "International seminars and workshops will be held on topics including health, textiles, education and exports. These pre-Vibrant events will be held till January 9," Gupta said.



One of these events will focus on start-ups to be held at the GIFT city. "This will be the biggest such event to be held for start-ups in the country," said Gupta.



--IANS

amc/bg