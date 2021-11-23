Modi speaks to K'taka CM over rain situation

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up to take updates on the situation in the state due to heavy downpour for the past 15 days.



Bommai said that Prime Minister Modi was concerned about the losses caused due to incessant rains. "He took information on the existing situation of all districts, about crop loss and damages to houses across the state," he said.



"Prime Minister Modi was concerned about the situation in Bengaluru. He discussed short term and long term plans for the city and relief measures initiated," Bommai explained.



Bommai also stated that Home Minister Amit Shah has also called him up on the flood situation in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. "Both Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have assured all the help from the centre to tackle the situation," he said.



Bommai visited 'Kendriya Vihar' apartment in Yelahanka layout of Bengaluru, which houses more than 600 flats, and took stock of the situation. Bommai stated that he had already ordered to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation immediately to houses damaged and Rs 10,000 to those whose houses have been inundated.



He had also ordered a plan to extend the storm water drain from present 8 feet to 30 feet. "The existing 8 feet storm water drain has also been encroached and the BBMP Commissioner has been instructed to initiate action.



The government will take up a drive to vacate encroachments of storm water drains. Firstly, encroachments by rich people will be cleared and later encroachments by poor will be vacated after shifting them to other locations.



--IANS

mka/dpb