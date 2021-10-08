Modi scores big in latest survey, gets 66.4% support

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to fare better in terms of satisfaction of work, according to the ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.



Across the country, Modi got support of 66.4 per cent of the respondents, with 40.3 per cent people 'very much satisfied' with his work and 26.1 per cent 'satisfied to some extent' despite a decline in popularity ratings during the devastating second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, 30.6 per cent people are 'not satisfied' at all with the performance of Modi. Three per cent of the participants chose the 'Don't know/Can't say' category.



Notably, Manipur backed the PM with highest percent of support recording 51.2 per cent. Next to the northeastern state, Uttarakhand stands with 47 per cent. One of the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, has also given a thumbs up to Modi with 43.3 per cent support.



In Goa, 35.8 per cent people are very much satisfied with Modi while 39 per cent people are satisfied to some extent.



According to the latest survey, Punjab recorded the least popularity of PM Modi registering 15 per cent. In Punjab, 18.2 per cent people are satisfied to some extent with the Modi government while a majority of 58.6 per cent people are challenging his popularity, stating they are not at all satisfied with his work.



After Punjab, 33.2 per cent participants of Uttar Pradesh recorded not at all satisfied with Modi's work. However, 2.7 per cent people of the largest populated state refrained from registering their opinion.



In all-India level, 3 per cent people refrained from commenting on Modi's performance.



--IANS

jw/pgh/