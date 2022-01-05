Modi reaches out to new German Chancellor

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday and discussed ongoing bilateral initiatives as well as the scope of broadening relations in sectors such as climate action and green energy.



Congratulating Scholz on his appointment, Modi expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of his predecessor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under his leadership.



"Spoke to @OlafScholz today and congratulated him on assuming charge as German Chancellor. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and to meeting him soon for the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations," Modi said in a tweet.



The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German government and India's own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links. They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of climate action and green energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments, said the Prime Minister's Office.



--IANS

