Modi praises BJP, BJS workers for stellar role in nation building

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the BJP and Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) activisits for their stellar role in nation building which helped the saffron party earn the trust of the people, who in turn, voted it to power.



The party has got the opportunity to serve across several states and at the Centre with the blessings of the people, Modi said.



The party workers were the backbone of various 'movements' -- struggle against the Emergency, Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, and have selflessly worked for the cause of the nation, the Prime Minister asserted.



The BJP is running a nationwide campaign to honour its veteran workers.



"With the blessings of the people, @BJP4India has got the opportunity to serve across several states and at the Centre. A key reason behind this trust of people is the stellar role played by generations of Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to the Party and nation building," Modi said in a series of tweets.



"The NaMo App has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring Party Karyakartas from the Jana Sangh days to the present, who toiled to popularise our ideology. Do contribute and enrich this section."



Modi remembered freedom fighter and Jan Sangh co-founder Devendra Shastri and party leader S. Mallikarjunaiah and appreciated their contribution in expanding the organisation.



"Mallikarjunaiah ji toiled all his life through selfless hard work, to popularise BJP in Karnataka. A freedom fighter from Uttarakhand, Pandit Devendra Shastri ji was a beacon of principled politics all his life."



Modi's remarks came just a day after he visited Uttar Pradesh.



--IANS

