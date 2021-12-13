Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi, Dec 13 (IANS) Amidst playing of the 'damru', the favourite musical instrument of Lord Shiva, and chanting of mantras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed 'abhishek' at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple (KVT) before formally inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor complex.



The Prime Minister walked from the Lalita Ghat where he had taken a holy dip in the Ganga to the temple, carrying the water of the river in a 'kalash'.



After the elaborate 'puja' at the temple, the Prime Minister showered petals on 'karamyogis' (workers) who had toiled to complete the project on time.



He posed for a photograph with them and also planted a sapling in the temple complex.



A dream project of the Prime Minister, it was completed in a record time of 30 months at a cost of Rs 339 crore.



The Kashi Vishwanath temple in its new avatar now offers an unhindered view of the Ganga river from the temple.



The temple, till now, was ensconced in the tiny lanes of Varanasi and access to the same was invariably a problem, especially on special occasions when the crowds swelled. The temple lacked direct visibility from the Ganga River.



The 20-25 feet wide corridor connects Lalita Ghat on the Ganga to the Mandir Chowk in the temple premises.



Devotees can take a dip in the holy river and offer prayers to Lord Shiva in the temple from there itself.



The temple now has an area of its own with a giant courtyard.



Few are aware of the fact that several kings like Raja Ranjeet Singh and the king of Ausanganj, Raja Trivikram Narain Singh made donations for the temple.



Raja Trivikram Narain Singh donated silver doors of sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The Ausanganj state was spread over Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.



According to historians, the Kashi Vishwanath temple was first demolished in 1194 and was again attacked during the reign of Sultan Mahmud Shah of Jaunpur in 1447.



