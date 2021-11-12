Modi interacts with PMO officials on 'Diwali Milan'

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the occasion of 'Diwali Milan' and extended Diwali greetings to everyone.



Highlighting the significance of this decade towards laying a strong foundation for the nation for 2047 and beyond, the Prime Minister -- at the Diwali Milan function organised at his residence on the Lok Kalyan Marg, said: "All of us in the PMO must work together to our fullest potential and help the nation attain greater heights."



The Prime Minister also discussed the country's battle against the pandemic.



He also underlined how the country has displayed unity and brotherhood in fighting the common faceless enemy, a release from the PMO said.



Talking about the positive changes that have come about in society and governance as a result of the pandemic, he said, these changes have made societies more resilient.



Modi also highlighted how difficult times often lead to realisation of inherent potential among people, processes, and institutions and then exhorted the PMO officials to draw inspiration from this spirit, the release added.



--IANS

niv/pgh







