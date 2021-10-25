Modi in UP to inaugurate medical colleges, launch mega health scheme

Lucknow, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges and launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.



He will inaugurate medical colleges from Siddharth Nagar and will launch, later in Varanasi, the "Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana".



He will also inaugurate various developmental projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency.



The Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission.



Its objective is to fill gaps in the public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states.



The government spokesman said that critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.



People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.



