Modi hands over LCH to Indian Air Force

Jhansi (UP), Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force in Jhansi.



The Prime Minister, on the concluding day of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' in Jhansi to celebrate the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, also laid the foundation stone for a plant under Bharat Dynamics, which will be established at a cost of Rs 400 crore to make propulsion system for anti-tank guided missiles in Jhansi.



He also laid the foundation stone for the 600 MW ultra-mega solar park in Jhansi that is designed to convert the city into a solar hub.



According to official sources, the light combat helicopter incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles.



The LCH has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 metres with considerable load of weapons and fuel.



The Prime Minister also handed over drones developed by Indian startups to the Army, and advanced electronic warfare suites for destroyers, aircraft carriers and frigates to the Indian Navy.



Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Jhansi, the land of valour, and recalled the contribution of Rani Laxmibai in the freedom struggle.



"Last year on Dev Deepawali, I was in Kashi and today I am here on 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'. Both occasions are unparalleled for me," he said.



The Prime Minister also paid glowing tributes to the 'heroes' of Jhansi, including Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai and Major Dhaynchand.



