Modi greets on Himachal's statehood day

Shimla, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day.



"I wish that the state nestled in the lap of nature moves ahead continuously on the path of progress and also plays a significant role in the country's development," Modi tweeted.



It was on this day in 1971 that Himachal Pradesh was conferred the status of a full state -- the 18th in the country.



