Modi extends greetings to states marking their formation day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their formation days.



In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi greeted the people of these six states.



Greeting people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state's Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful."



Wishing people of Kerala, Modi said, "Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours."



In his message to the people of Karnataka, Modi said, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come."



Greeting people of Chhattisgarh, Modi said, "Hearty congratulations to all the people on state Foundation Day of Chhattisgarh. I wish that Chhattisgarh, which has unique identity for folk song, folk dance, art and culture, set a new bench mark of progress."



Wishing people of Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, "Hearty congratulations to people of Madhya Pradesh on state Foundation Day. I wish this state with rich natural resources, art and culture continue on the path of progress."



In his message to the people of Haryana, Modi said, "Many congratulations to people of Haryana on state Foundation Day. I wish that this, which preserve its traditions and culture, will create new benchmark of development."



