Modi asks mayors to celebrate their cities

Varanasi, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked mayors to celebrate their cities and highlight their unique characters.



Virtually addressing the All India Mayors Conference here, the Prime Minister said that there is a need for evolution and not revolution.



"We should preserve the old and adapt to the new. Varanasi is a perfect example of this. This ancient city has not cast aside its ancient character but has also woken up to a new Kashi by adopting technology and new ideas," he said.



The Prime Minister asked the mayors to find the date of birth of their respective cities and commemorate it.



"There can be a beauty competition between cities with parameters like cleanliness, colours of a market, signages, among others. You can hold rangoli competitions on the theme of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. There can be competition of lullabies sung by the elderly and these can also be composed by young citizens about what they want for the future of their children," he said.



Modi also advised the mayors to use rivers as the focal point of celebration in cities that have water bodies.



"You can hold 'kavi sammelans' and other cultural events on the river banks, celebrating the history of your city. Also celebrate the food that your city is known for and involve the local people. This is how the 'paan' of Banaras has become famous," he said.



He further asked the mayors to make maximum use of the PM Swanidhi Yojna to benefit street vendors who play a key role in micro economy.



Earlier speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the unmatched development of Varanasi and the Kashi Vishwanath project had taken place under the guidance of the Prime Minister.



