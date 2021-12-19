Modi arrives in Goa to participate in 60th anniversary of Liberation Day

Panaji, Dec 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Goa for a day-long visit to the state on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state Liberation Day.



The Prime Minister was received at the INS Hansa naval base by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedhran Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among other dignitaries.



Modi will witness a sail parade and a fly-past by the Indian Navy at the Miramar beach in Panaji.



Modi is also scheduled to felicitate freedom fighters and armed forces veterans who participated in 'Operation Vijay' a military operation launched by India to Liberate Goa in 1961.



Among the key infrastructure projects which will be virtually inaugurated by the Prime includes the renovated Fort Aguada complex, a prison where several top freedom fighters were incarcerated by the Portuguese, a superspeciality block at the state's apex health facility, the Goa Medical College, the South Goa District Hospital and the Aviation Skill Development Centre at the upcoming Mopa international airport in North Goa.



