'Modern Extraction Wells' to resolve East Delhi's drinking water woes

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) The Delhi government has constructed 30 'Modern Extraction Wells' that will help deliver purified water -- six to eight times more than ordinary wells, and resolve the problem of drinking water in the East Delhi areas.



"The Delhi government has designed and constructed 30 modern extraction wells in the premises of Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant. These wells were constructed as part of a pilot project to determine whether the use of modern technology can result in more water augmentation or not," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.



"This pilot project was 100 per cent successful and the Delhi government will now build 70 more such wells in the same premises spread over 150 acres. Each well has a capacity of supplying 1.2 to 1.6 million gallons of water per day, which is 6-8 times that of a typical conventional well," Jain said after visiting multiple installations of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at Sonia Vihar on Tuesday.



'Modern Extraction Wells' are those wells from where the water is extracted, cleaned and then supplied to people's homes. These modern wells constructed by the DJB are designed in such a way that water gets purified within the well.



This will save the cost of setting up a new treatment plant and water can be directly pumped out and supplied. According to a Delhi government statement, with the construction of this modern well, the total supply of water will increase by 25-30 per cent.



"The system of these new wells is designed in such a way that it will automatically replenish the groundwater during the rainy season, so the extraction of water from the well will not have much effect on the groundwater levels. Ordinary wells have a diameter of 0.3 meter while these new wells have a diameter of 1-1.5 meters and a depth of 30 meters," it added.



